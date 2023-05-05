Article title: A novel mouse model for an inducible gene modification in the renal thick ascending limb

Authors: Laurent Bourqui, Denise V. Winter, Alex Odermatt, Dominique Loffing-Cueni, Johannes Loffing

From the authors: “This study describes a novel transgenic mouse model (Slc12a1-creERT2) for inducible and highly efficient gene targeting in the [thick ascending limb] that promises to ease physiological studies on the functional role of candidate regulatory genes.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.