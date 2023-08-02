Research Alert

Article title: Changes of cortical gray matter volume during development: a Human Connectome Project study

Authors: Peka Christova and Apostolos P. Georgopoulos

From the authors: “The rates of volume reduction with age did not differ significantly between the two sexes, except for areas of the parietal lobe where males showed statistically significantly higher volume reduction with age than females.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP)

