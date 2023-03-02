Article title: Genomic and epigenomic responses to aspirin in human colonic organoids

Authors: David Witonsky, Margaret C. Bielski, Jinchao Li, Kristi M. Lawrence, Ishmael N. Mendoza, Hina Usman, Sonia S. Kupfer

From the authors: “This is the first study to comprehensively assess genomic and epigenomic responses to [aspirin] in normal colonic organoids. We validated and newly described [aspirin] regulation of genes and pathways involved in fatty acid oxidation, [peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor] signaling and apoptosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.