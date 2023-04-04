Research Alert

Article title: Circadian gene expression in mouse renal proximal tubule

Authors: Molly A. Bingham, Kim Neijman, Chin-Rang Yang, Angel Aponte, Angela Mak, Hiroaki Kikuchi, Hyun Jun Jung, Brian G. Poll, Viswanathan Raghuram, Euijung Park, Chung-Lin Chou, Lihe Chen, Jens Leipziger, Mark A. Knepper, Margo Dona

From the authors: “The authors used RNA-sequencing transcriptomics and [Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry/mass spectrometry] -based proteomics to identify gene products expressed in a periodic manner. The data were used to construct user-friendly web resources.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

