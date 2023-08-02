Article title: Exploring the relationship between epigenetic DNA methylation and cardiac fibrosis through Raman microspectroscopy

Authors: Lucas Becker, Ivonne A. Montes-Mojarro, Shannon Lee Layland, Ali Nsair, Falko Fend, Julia Marzi, Katja Schenke-Layland

From the authors: “In this study, we used marker-independent Raman microspectroscopy (RMS) to gain a deeper understanding of [cardiomyopathy’s] underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.