Article title: Analysis of the alveolar shape in 3D

Authors: Alex M. Reimelt, Dragoș M. Vasilescu, Richard Beare, Jonas Labode, Lars Knudsen, Roman Grothausmann

From the authors: “This study provides a new method for the quantification and visualization of alveolar morphology. To the best of our knowledge, this new image processing pipeline was applied for the first time to human alveolar data and provides a framework for future quantification of alveolar morphology at a larger scale.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

