Article title: Multisystem physiological perspective of human frailty and its modulation by physical activity

Authors: Joseph A. Taylor, Paul L. Greenhaff, David B. Bartlett, Thomas A. Jackson, Niharika A. Duggal, Janet M. Lord

From the authors: "In summary, frailty is a complex multiorgan condition that is currently described in clinical rather than physiological terms. To better understand and treat frailty, we suggest that a multiorgan approach is required, harnessing state-of-art technologies to quantify organ structure and function."

Read the full article: http://ow.ly/57Cn50MKP5z3

Journal Link: Physiological Reviews

Physiological Reviews

Research Alert
