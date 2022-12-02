Article title: Whole blood transcriptome characterization of young female triathlon athletes following an endurance exercise: a pilot study

Authors: Attila Bácsi, András Penyige, Gergely Becs, Szilvia Benkő, Elek Gergő Kovács, Csaba Jenei, István Pócsi, József Balla, László Csernoch, Ildikó Balatoni

From the authors: “Our results may contribute to a better understanding of the adaptation mechanisms of the young female body following intense physical exertion.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.