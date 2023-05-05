Article title: Selenoprotein P deficiency protects against immobilization-induced muscle atrophy by suppressing atrophy-related E3 ubiquitin ligases

Authors: Halimulati Abuduwaili, Kyoko Kamoshita, Kiyo-Aki Ishii, Kenta Takahashi, Tuerdiguli Abuduyimiti, Li Qifang, Yuki Isobe, Hisanori Goto, Yujiro Nakano, Yumie Takeshita, Hiroaki Takayama, Kenichi Harada, Toshinari Takamura

From the authors: “These findings suggest that [Selenoprotein P]-mediated reductive stress is involved in and may be a therapeutic target for physical inactivity-mediated muscle atrophy.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.