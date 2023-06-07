Research Alert

Article title: Sex differences in body composition and serum metabolome responses to sustained, physical training suggest enhanced fat oxidation in women compared with men

Authors: Meaghan E. Beckner, Lauren Thompson, Patrick N. Radcliffe, Rebecca Cherian, Marques Wilson, Nicholas Barringer, Lee M. Margolis, J. Philip Karl

From the authors: “In conclusion, both men and women exhibited increases in lipolysis and fatty acid oxidation in response to a 17-day military training exercise. However, women demonstrated evidence of higher fat oxidation and preservation of lean mass, along with increases in circulating levels of metabolites derived from several subpathways of lipid metabolism compared with men.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Physiological Genomics

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
FASEB channel All Journal News Exercise and Fitness Military Health Women's Health
KEYWORDS
Physiology Fat Storage Sex Differences sex as a biological variable military training lean mass fat oxidation Exercise Physical Activity
View All Latest Faseb News

Recommended For You