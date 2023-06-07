Article title: Sex differences in body composition and serum metabolome responses to sustained, physical training suggest enhanced fat oxidation in women compared with men

Authors: Meaghan E. Beckner, Lauren Thompson, Patrick N. Radcliffe, Rebecca Cherian, Marques Wilson, Nicholas Barringer, Lee M. Margolis, J. Philip Karl

From the authors: “In conclusion, both men and women exhibited increases in lipolysis and fatty acid oxidation in response to a 17-day military training exercise. However, women demonstrated evidence of higher fat oxidation and preservation of lean mass, along with increases in circulating levels of metabolites derived from several subpathways of lipid metabolism compared with men.”

This study is highlighted as one of June’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.