Article title: Remarkable sex-specific differences at single-cell resolution in neonatal hyperoxic lung injury

Authors: Abiud Cantu, Connor Leek, Eniko Sajti, Krithika Lingappan, Manuel C. Gutierrez, Xiaoyu Dong

From the authors: “Exploring the basis behind sex-specific differences will be crucial to explain the female sex resilience in human [bronchopulmonary dysplasia] and will suggest new therapeutic modalities and guide the right therapy to the right patient.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology

