Newswise — You’ll find the latest, most impactful research findings in the molecular life sciences at Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Top scientists and educators in the field will gather at the meeting, which will take place March 25–28 in Seattle.

Reporters are invited to register for a complimentary press pass to attend #DiscoverBMB in Seattle or access press materials electronically.

As part of an exciting program spotlighting the latest advances and hottest trends in biochemistry and molecular biology, #DiscoverBMB will feature award lectures by high-profile speakers discussing noteworthy research, education and diversity initiatives. These speakers include:

Dyann Wirth, Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health & Broad Institute, is being awarded the Alice and C.C. Wang Award in Molecular Parasitology. Wirth is a world-renowned expert in the molecular biology of infectious diseases who has provided many important insights into how the malaria parasite has evolved over time. She will present her award lecture, “Quorum sensing and developmental mechanisms in African Trypanosomes,” at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27. (Read about Wirth)

Squire J. Booker, The Pennsylvania State University & Howard Hughes Medical Institute, is receiving the ASBMB–Merck Award and the Ruth Kirschstein Diversity in Science Award. This is the first time a single person has received two ASBMB awards in the same year. He will present the Kirschstein lecture, “Guess who’s coming to dinner,” at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 27, and the ASBMB–Merck Award lecture, “An unexpected strategy for the biosynthesis of archaeal macrocyclic lipids,” at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 28. (Read about Booker)

Eytan Ruppin, National Cancer Institute, is receiving the DeLano Award for Computational Biosciences. His lab is making important contributions to precision oncology by developing computational methods for predicting how individual cancer patients will respond to specific treatments. He will give his lecture, “Next-generation transcriptomics–based precision oncology,” at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, March 26. (Read about Ruppin)

Regina Stevens–Truss, Kalamazoo College, is receiving the Award for Exemplary Contributions to Education. She is known for using creative and engaging teaching methods to spark her students’ interest in biochemistry. Stevens–Truss will present her award lecture, “What does educating biochemists really mean?” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. (Read about Stevens–Truss)

Erica Ollmann Saphire, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, is being awarded the Bert and Natalie Vallee Award in Biomedical Science. She studies the structure of deadly viruses such as Ebola and rabies and is a celebrated communicator, frequently speaking to the media to improve public understanding of these diseases. She will present her award lecture, “Our wits vs. their genes: Resolution, engineering and global human collaborations against emerging infectious disease,” at 11:50 a.m. Monday, March 27. (Read about Saphire)

