Article title: The brain landscape of the two-hit model of posttraumatic stress disorder

Authors: Lisa M. James, Brian E. Engdahl, Peka Christova, Scott M. Lewis, and Apostolos P. Georgopoulos

From the authors: “The present study provides a novel contribution by evaluating neural network involvement in the development of [posttraumatic stress disorder].”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.