Article title: Cardiovascular risk factors during pregnancy impact the postpartum cardiac and vascular reverse remodeling

Authors: Ana Filipa da Silva Ferreira, Maria João Maia Azevedo, Juliana Pereira Morais, Fábio Jorge Sousa Trindade, Francisca Almeida Saraiva, Sílvia Oliveira Diaz, Maria Inês Nuno Alves, Mariana Isabel Fragão Rocha Marques, Carla Margarida Castanheira de Sousa Gonçalves, Ana Paula Machado, Joaquim Adelino Correia Ferreira Leite-Moreira, Maria Benedita Almeida Garrett de Sampaio Maia Marques, Carla Maria de Almeida Ramalho, António de Sousa Barros, Inês Maria Falcão Sousa Pires Marques

From the authors: “This study is the first prospective cohort of healthy pregnant women or those with risk factors to study cardiovascular remodeling (assessed at two time points during pregnancy) and [reverse remodeling] (assessed at three time points after delivery).”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.