Article title: Adrenal response to ACTH challenge alters thyroid and immune function and varies with body reserves in molting adult female northern elephant seals

Authors: Allison D. Northey, Rachel R. Holser, Garrett T. Shipway, Daniel P. Costa, Daniel E. Crocker

From the authors: “Our data suggest that female [northern elephant seals] are more sensitive to stress after the molt fast and that acute stress events can have important impacts on metabolism and immune function. These findings highlight the importance of considering life-history context when assessing the impacts of anthropogenic stressors on wildlife.”