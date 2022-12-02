Research Alert

Article title: Heritability of brain neurovascular coupling

Authors: Peka Christova, Kâmil Uğurbil, Apostolos P. Georgopoulos

From the authors: “Here we show that the sample-to-sample turnover of the resting state fMRI blood-oxygen-level-dependent turnover (TBOLD) is heritable, the left and right hemisphere TBOLD heritabilities are highly correlated, and TBOLD heritability varies among cortical areas.”

This study is highlighted as one of December’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP)

Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP)

Research Alert
