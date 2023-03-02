Research Alert

Article title: Contribution of intracranial pressure to human dynamic cerebral autoregulation after acute brain injury

Authors: Sérgio Brasil, Ricardo C. Nogueira, Angela S. M. Salinet, Márcia H. Yoshikawa, Manoel J. Teixeira, Wellingson Paiva, Luiz M. S. Malbouisson, Edson Bor-Seng-Shu, Ronney B. Panerai

From the authors: “We have demonstrated that rapid changes in [intracranial pressure] lead to an attenuated dynamic [cerebral autoregulation] response, when compared with corresponding responses resulting from changes in [mean arterial blood pressure], in the early days after [acute brain injury].”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology

