Article title: Differential sensitivity to Wnt signaling gradients in human gastric organoids derived from corpus and antrum

Authors: Kevin P. McGowan, Elizabeth Delgado, Elise S. Hibdon, Linda C. Samuelson

From the authors: “[Our] study highlights the key role Wnt signaling plays in defining human gastric progenitor cell function and cellular homeostasis. We suggest that Wnt is a key regulator of differentiation, and that activation of this signaling pathway in progenitor cells leads to the formation of deep glandular neck and chief cells while simultaneously arresting cell cycle at the G1 checkpoint.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.