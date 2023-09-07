Research Alert

Article title: Endothelial to mesenchymal transition in neonatal hyperoxic lung injury: role of sex as a biological variable

Authors: Abiud Cantu, Manuel Cantu Gutierrez, Yuhao Zhang, Xiaoyu Dong, Krithika Lingappan

From the authors: “We show that neonatal hyperoxia exposure increased [endothelial to mesenchymal transition] markers in the lung endothelial cells and this biological process exhibits sex-specific differences.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Physiological Genomics

Physiological Genomics

Research Alert
Respiratory Diseases and Disorders
KEYWORDS
Physiology Lung Injury neonatal health Infant Health preemie health hyperoxic Oxygen Sex Differences sex as a biological variable
