Article title: A third somatomotor representation in the human cerebellum

Authors: Noam Saadon-Grosman, Peter A. Angeli, Lauren M. DiNicola, Randy L. Buckner

From the authors: “We provide reliable evidence that the human cerebellum possesses three spatially distinct representations of the foot. The location of the third foot representation is in the vermis, consistent with a third somatomotor map continuous with the tertiary representations of cognitive and affective networks.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

