Article title: Joint representations of color and form in mouse visual cortex described by random pooling from rods and cones

Authors: Issac Rhim and Ian Nauhaus

From the authors: “This study is the first to show that mouse [primary visual cortex] is highly sensitive to UV-green color contrast. Furthermore, it provides a detailed characterization of ‘color opponency,’ which is the putative neural basis for color perception.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP)

Research Alert
