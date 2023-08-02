Article title: Novel whole blood transcriptome signatures of changes in maximal aerobic capacity in response to endurance exercise training in healthy women

Authors: Thomas J. LaRocca, Meghan E. Smith, Kaitlin A. Freeberg, Daniel H. Craighead, Timothy Helmuth, Matthew M. Robinson, K. Sreekumaran Nair, Angela D. Bryan, Douglas R. Seals

From the authors: “Collectively, our data demonstrate the potential utility of using whole blood transcriptomics to study the biology of inter-individual variability in responsiveness to the same exercise training stimulus.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.