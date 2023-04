Article title: Exogenous succinate impacts mouse brown adipose tissue mitochondrial proteome and potentiates body mass reduction induced by liraglutide

Authors: Rodrigo S. Gaspar, Jeany Delafiori, Giuliana Zuccoli, Victor Corasolla Carregari, Thais P. Prado, Joseane Morari, Davi Sidarta-Oliveira, Carina S. Solon, Rodrigo R. Catharino, Eliana P. Araujo, Daniel Martins-de-Souza, Licio A. Velloso

From the authors: “This study has shown that exogenous succinate promotes rapid changes in [brown adipose tissue] protein expression, protection against diet-induced obesity and intensification of liraglutide-induced body mass reduction in an experimental model of obesity. These results place succinate as a potential intervention aimed at treating obesity and other metabolic conditions.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.