Article title: Human milk oligosaccharides reduce necrotizing enterocolitis-induced neuroinflammation and cognitive impairment in mice

Authors: Chhinder P. Sodhi, Raheel Ahmad, William B. Fulton, Carla M. Lopez, Benjamin O. Eke, Daniel Scheese, Johannes W. Duess, Steve N. Steinway, Zachariah Raouf, Hannah Moore, Koichi Tsuboi, Maame Efua Sampah, Hee-Seong Jang, Rachael H. Buck, David R. Hill, Grace M. Niemiro, Thomas Prindle Jr., Sanxia Wang, Menghan Wang, Hongpeng Jia, Jonathan Catazaro, Peng Lu, David J. Hackam

From the authors: “This study reveals that the administration of human milk oligosaccharides, which are present in human breast milk, can interfere with the proinflammatory gut-brain axis and prevent neuroinflammation in the setting of necrotizing enterocolitis, a major intestinal disorder seen in premature infants.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.