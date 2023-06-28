Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (June 28, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan W. Medick, CPA, CAE, as its new chief finance and operations officer. With her extensive experience in strategic finance and operations management, Medick is well qualified to drive and strengthen AAI's mission, brand, and revenue impact.

Medick will play a crucial role in leading the transformation of the association's operations to align with its current and future needs, providing leadership in the areas of finance, human resources, risk management, IT, and meetings and ensuring effective integration across the entire organization. She brings a wealth of knowledge to her new role, having excelled in various senior executive positions. She is the outgoing chief financial and operations officer for the American Association for Clinical Chemistry responsible for a $23 million annual budget, where she led strategy and operations for accounting, facilities management, and human resources. During her tenure, she successfully negotiated and managed a multi-million-dollar sale of a major asset, implemented new ERP and CRM systems, and improved financial reporting for increased transparency.

Other previous roles include serving as chief financial officer at the Telecommunications Industry Association, where she demonstrated her expertise in rebuilding and strategic planning for finance, HR, IT, and legal departments; as interim chief financial officer and consultant at the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions; and as the chief financial and operations officer for the Auto Care Association.

Throughout her career, Medick has demonstrated her commitment to excellence and fostering relationships with internal and external stakeholders. Her competencies include GAAP, strategic planning, budgeting, technology integration, contracts and negotiation, and board and industry relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan Medick to AAI as our chief finance and operations officer," said AAI Chief Executive Officer Loretta L. Doan, Ph.D. "Her proven track record of financial leadership and operational expertise make her an invaluable addition to our executive team. We look forward to her strategic guidance and contributions as we seek to transform AAI’s operations, provide better support to members, advance the field of immunology, and drive the association’s mission forward.”

“It's an honor to be selected to serve as AAI's chief finance and operations officer,” said Medick. “I look forward to working with AAI staff and members to bolster the association's resources, along with its capacity to provide services to help advance the field of immunology.”

Medick holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and has completed executive education programs at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She is an active member of several professional associations, including the American Society of Association Executives, where she has held leadership roles, and the Greater Washington Society of CPAs.

