Newswise — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) announced its 2022 recipients of the AAI Careers in Immunology Fellowships.

Established in 2014, this program supports the career development of young scientists by providing eligible principal investigators with one year of salary support for a trainee in their labs. The program strives to support labs with limited funding or those in need of bridge funding between grants—and this critical support often enables groundbreaking research to continue.

This year, AAI awarded fellowships to 21 recipients. Congratulations go to:

Estelle Bettelli, Ph.D. (AAI ’04), Associate Member, Benaroya Research Institute

Trainee: Yevgeniy Yuzefpolskiy, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Understanding the role of resident memory T cells in CNS autoimmunity





Associate Member, Benaroya Research Institute Yevgeniy Yuzefpolskiy, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Understanding the role of resident memory T cells in CNS autoimmunity Antje Blumenthal, Ph.D. (AAI ’17), Professor, University of Queensland, Australia

Trainee: Carmen D. Mathmann, Ph.D. (AAI ’19), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Molecular regulation of bacteria-induced inflammatory responses





Professor, University of Queensland, Australia Carmen D. Mathmann, Ph.D. (AAI ’19), Postdoctoral Fellow Molecular regulation of bacteria-induced inflammatory responses Philip B. Busbee, Ph.D. (AAI ’19), Assistant Professor, University of South Carolina School of Medicine

Trainee: Archana Saxena, Ph.D. (AAI ’21), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Role of AhR in colonic epithelial cells during I3C-mediated protection against colitis





Assistant Professor, University of South Carolina School of Medicine Archana Saxena, Ph.D. (AAI ’21), Postdoctoral Fellow Role of AhR in colonic epithelial cells during I3C-mediated protection against colitis Shannon A. Carty, M.D. (AAI ’19), Assistant Professor, University of Michigan

Trainee: Luis O. Correa (AAI ’22), Graduate Student

Project: Role of ER-associated degradation in effector CD8 + T cell survival





Assistant Professor, University of Michigan Luis O. Correa (AAI ’22), Graduate Student Role of ER-associated degradation in effector CD8 T cell survival Ritu Chakravarti, Ph.D. (AAI ’18), Assistant Professor, University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences

Trainee: Rathinam Ayyasamy, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Understanding the role of 14-3-3 in inflammatory arthritis





Assistant Professor, University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences Rathinam Ayyasamy, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Understanding the role of 14-3-3 in inflammatory arthritis Angela M. Christiano, Ph.D. (AAI ’21), Professor, Columbia University

Trainee: Yuqian Chang, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Role of CX3CR1 + CD8 + T cells in alopecia areata





Professor, Columbia University Yuqian Chang, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Role of CX3CR1 CD8 T cells in alopecia areata Meena Jaggi, Ph.D. (AAI ’19), Professor, University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

Trainee: Swati Dhasmana, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: MUC13 based multi-epitopes nano-vaccine for liver cancer





Professor, University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley Swati Dhasmana, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow MUC13 based multi-epitopes nano-vaccine for liver cancer George S. Karagiannis, D.V.M., Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Assistant Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Trainee: Maria Lagou, D.V.M. (AAI ’21), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: The role of CXCL12 in endogenous repair following chemotherapy-induced thymic involution





Assistant Professor, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Maria Lagou, D.V.M. (AAI ’21), Postdoctoral Fellow The role of CXCL12 in endogenous repair following chemotherapy-induced thymic involution Martin Kast, Ph.D. (AAI ’97), Professor, University of Southern California, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

Trainee: Ruben Prins (AAI ’22), Graduate Student

Project: The role of IL17 and IL23 in HPV-driven tumor immune escape





Professor, University of Southern California, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center Ruben Prins (AAI ’22), Graduate Student The role of IL17 and IL23 in HPV-driven tumor immune escape Michael D. Kornberg, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins University

Trainee: Wesley H. Godfrey (AAI ’21), Graduate Student

Project: Effects of a ketogenic diet on immune function





Assistant Professor, Johns Hopkins University Wesley H. Godfrey (AAI ’21), Graduate Student Effects of a ketogenic diet on immune function Lin-Xi Li, Ph.D. (AAI ’15), Associate Professor, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Trainee: Miguel A.B. Mercado (AAI ’20), Graduate Student

Project: Transcription factor Bhlhe40 and cytotoxic CD4 T cells: novel players in protective immunity to Chlamydia





University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Miguel A.B. Mercado (AAI ’20), Graduate Student Transcription factor Bhlhe40 and cytotoxic CD4 T cells: novel players in protective immunity to Chlamydia Cindy S. Ma, Ph.D. (AAI ’21), Associate Professor, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Australia

Trainee: Antoine M. Guerin, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Harnessing inborn errors of immunity to understand and treat human allergic disease





Associate Professor, Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Australia Antoine M. Guerin, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Harnessing inborn errors of immunity to understand and treat human allergic disease Penelope A. Morel, M.D. (AAI ’93), Professor, University of Pittsburgh

Trainee: Tristan Al White (AAI ’19), Graduate Student

Project: Understanding how Akt phosphorylation of hnRNPA1 and hnRNPL modulates T cell fate and function





Professor, University of Pittsburgh Tristan Al White (AAI ’19), Graduate Student Understanding how Akt phosphorylation of hnRNPA1 and hnRNPL modulates T cell fate and function Laura Piccio, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Associate Professor, University of Sydney, Australia

Trainee: Monokesh Kumer Sen, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Potential role of the butyrate-GPR109A pathway in mediating the beneficial effects of fasting in a model of multiple sclerosis





Associate Professor, University of Sydney, Australia Monokesh Kumer Sen, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Potential role of the butyrate-GPR109A pathway in mediating the beneficial effects of fasting in a model of multiple sclerosis Parvathi Ranganathan, Ph.D. (AAI ’17), Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University

Trainee: Katiri J. Snyder (AAI ’22), Graduate Student

Project: Investigating the role of prohibitin in acute graft-versus-host disease





Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University Katiri J. Snyder (AAI ’22), Graduate Student Investigating the role of prohibitin in acute graft-versus-host disease Jim J. Song, Ph.D. (AAI ’03), Professor, Texas A&M University Health Science Center

Trainee: Jugal K. Das, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Designing and improving the efficacy of antigen-specific Treg cells for treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus in non-obese diabetic mice





Professor, Texas A&M University Health Science Center Jugal K. Das, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Designing and improving the efficacy of antigen-specific Treg cells for treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus in non-obese diabetic mice Sara A. Suliman, Ph.D., M.P.H. (AAI ’20), Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco

Trainee: Josephine F. Reijneveld, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on risk of TB disease and anti-mycobacterial immunity





Assistant Professor, University of California, San Francisco Josephine F. Reijneveld, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection on risk of TB disease and anti-mycobacterial immunity Xiaolei Tang, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’14), Associate Professor, Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine

Trainee: FNU Shaikh Nisar Ali, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: The role of zinc in the immune regulatory function of 1,25(OH)2D and retinoic acid





Associate Professor, Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine FNU Shaikh Nisar Ali, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow The role of zinc in the immune regulatory function of 1,25(OH)2D and retinoic acid Shipra Vaishnava, Ph.D. (AAI ’18), Assistant Professor, Brown University

Trainee: Geongoo Han, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow

Project: Regulation of vitamin A metabolism by gut bacteria





Assistant Professor, Brown University Geongoo Han, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), Postdoctoral Fellow Regulation of vitamin A metabolism by gut bacteria Stefanie N. Vogel, Ph.D. (AAI ’80), Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Trainee: Alexandra M. Vlk (AAI ’20), Graduate Student

Project: Innate immune mechanisms contributing to inflammatory bowel disease severity





Professor, University of Maryland School of Medicine Alexandra M. Vlk (AAI ’20), Graduate Student Innate immune mechanisms contributing to inflammatory bowel disease severity Andrew J. Wiemer, Ph.D. (AAI ’14), Associate Professor, University of Connecticut

Trainee: Xueting Huang (AAI ’22), Graduate Student

Project: Discovery of TIGIT inhibitors for improving ovarian cancer immunotherapy

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.