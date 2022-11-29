Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the 2022 recipients of the AAI Travel for Techniques awards program (summer cycle), which supports regular and associate AAI member scientists interested in traveling to learn techniques needed for their research. This career development program reimburses expenses for one trip to another laboratory to learn a technique.

For the 2022 summer cycle, AAI has selected two recipients. Congratulations go to:

Roslyn Kemp, Ph.D. (AAI ’13), Associate Professor, University of Otago, New Zealand

Dr. Kemp has designated graduate student Gemma Laws (AAI ’22) to travel to the laboratory of Dr. Laura Cook at the University of Melbourne and Doherty Institute in Australia. Laws will learn techniques for enriching for populations of human T cells for use in organoid models of inflammatory bowel disease and for testing for antigen-specific CD4 T cell responses.





(AAI ’13), Associate Professor, University of Otago, New Zealand Dr. Kemp has designated graduate student Gemma Laws (AAI ’22) to travel to the laboratory of Dr. Laura Cook at the University of Melbourne and Doherty Institute in Australia. Laws will learn techniques for enriching for populations of human T cells for use in organoid models of inflammatory bowel disease and for testing for antigen-specific CD4 T cell responses. Mary A. Markiewicz, Ph.D. (AAI ’11), Associate Professor, University of Kansas Medical Center

Dr. Markiewicz will travel to the laboratory of Dr. Kristi A. Kuhn (AAI ’15) at the University of Colorado School of Medicine to learn techniques for investigating the impact of NKG2D signaling on type 1 diabetes development and progression.

To date, AAI has supported 75 recipients through this program, which was established in 2014. For more information about the Travel for Techniques Program, visit www.aai.org/TravelforTechniques.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.





