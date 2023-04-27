Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (April 27, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is proud to announce the 2023 recipients of AAI Career Awards which recognize the extraordinary professional achievement and career promise of AAI members. All awards recipients will be honored at the upcoming AAI annual meeting, IMMUNOLOGY2023™, to be held May 11–15 in Washington, DC.
AAI Lifetime Achievement Award
Lewis L. Lanier, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI '80)
University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Lanier is honored in recognition of a career of extraordinary scientific achievement in the area of natural killer cell biology and for contributions to AAI and fellow immunologists.
AAI Excellence in Mentoring Award
Yasmine Belkaid, Ph.D. (AAI ’13)
NIAID, NIH Dr. Belkaid is honored in recognition of her dedication to the profession through outstanding mentoring of more than 70 doctoral and postdoctoral trainees.
AAI Distinguished Service Awards
Cherié L. Butts, Ph.D. (AAI ’10)
Biogen
Dr. Butts is recognized for outstanding service to AAI as chair and member of the AAI Minority Affairs Committee, 2011–2017.
Clifford V. Harding, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)
Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Harding is recognized for outstanding service to AAI as chair and member of the AAI Committee on Public Affairs, 2009–2016.
AAI Vanguard Award
Robert J. Binder, Ph.D. (AAI ’02)
University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Binder is honored in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of antigen presentation and exemplary commitment to teaching and service.
AAI-BD Biosciences Investigator Award
Gregory F. Sonnenberg, Ph.D. (AAI ’13)
Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Sonnenberg is honored in recognition of outstanding research contributions in identifying innate lymphoid cells and elucidating their role in regulating immunity in health and disease.
AAI-BioLegend Herzenberg Award
Shane Crotty, Ph.D. (AAI ’04)
La Jolla Institute for Immunology
Dr. Crotty is honored in recognition of exemplary research contributions that have been integral to understanding B lymphocyte regulation by T lymphocytes, including the critical role of T follicular helper (Tfh) cells.
AAI-Steinman Award for Human Immunology Research
David A. Hafler, M.D. (AAI ’84)
Yale School of Medicine
Dr. Hafler is honored in recognition of significant contributions in the area of autoimmunity, opening novel possibilities for treatment.
AAI-Thermo Fisher Meritorious Career Award
Hao Wu, Ph.D. (AAI ’18)
Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital
Dr. Wu is honored in recognition of outstanding research contributions on the structural basis of innate immune signaling.
AAI ASPIRE Awards
These awards recognize early career research accomplishments and professional promise in the field of immunology.
Todd Bradley, Ph.D. (AAI ’16)
Children's Mercy Kansas City
Hitesh Deshmukh, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’22)
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Rebecca Martin, Ph.D. (AAI ’18)
Virginia Commonwealth University
Gabrielle Rizzuto, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’22)
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Tuoqi Wu, Ph.D. (AAI ’19)
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Melody Yue Zeng, Ph.D. (AAI ’20)
Weill Cornell Medical College
For more information about the AAI Career Awards, including details about the 2024 nomination process opening later this summer, visit www.aai.org/CareerAwards.
About The American Association of Immunologists
Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.