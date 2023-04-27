Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (April 27, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is proud to announce the 2023 recipients of AAI Career Awards which recognize the extraordinary professional achievement and career promise of AAI members. All awards recipients will be honored at the upcoming AAI annual meeting, IMMUNOLOGY2023™, to be held May 11–15 in Washington, DC.

AAI Lifetime Achievement Award

Lewis L. Lanier, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’80)

University of California, San Francisco

Dr. Lanier is honored in recognition of a career of extraordinary scientific achievement in the area of natural killer cell biology and for contributions to AAI and fellow immunologists.

AAI Excellence in Mentoring Award

Yasmine Belkaid, Ph.D. (AAI ’13)

NIAID, NIH

Dr. Belkaid is honored in recognition of her dedication to the profession through outstanding mentoring of more than 70 doctoral and postdoctoral trainees.

AAI Distinguished Service Awards

Cherié L. Butts, Ph.D. (AAI ’10)

Biogen

Dr. Butts is recognized for outstanding service to AAI as chair and member of the AAI Minority

Affairs Committee, 2011–2017.

Clifford V. Harding, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)

Case Western Reserve University

Dr. Harding is recognized for outstanding service to AAI as chair and member of the AAI Committee on Public Affairs, 2009–2016.

AAI Vanguard Award

Robert J. Binder, Ph.D. (AAI ’02)

University of Pittsburgh

Dr. Binder is honored in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of antigen presentation and exemplary commitment to teaching and service.

AAI-BD Biosciences Investigator Award

Gregory F. Sonnenberg, Ph.D. (AAI ’13)

Weill Cornell Medical College

Dr. Sonnenberg is honored in recognition of outstanding research contributions in identifying innate lymphoid cells and elucidating their role in regulating immunity in health and disease.

AAI-BioLegend Herzenberg Award

Shane Crotty, Ph.D. (AAI ’04)

La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Dr. Crotty is honored in recognition of exemplary research contributions that have been integral to understanding B lymphocyte regulation by T lymphocytes, including the critical role of T follicular helper (Tfh) cells.

AAI-Steinman Award for Human Immunology Research

David A. Hafler, M.D. (AAI ’84)

Yale School of Medicine

Dr. Hafler is honored in recognition of significant contributions in the area of autoimmunity, opening novel possibilities for treatment.

AAI-Thermo Fisher Meritorious Career Award

Hao Wu, Ph.D. (AAI ’18)

Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital

Dr. Wu is honored in recognition of outstanding research contributions on the structural basis of innate immune signaling.

AAI ASPIRE Awards

These awards recognize early career research accomplishments and professional promise in the field of immunology.

Todd Bradley, Ph.D. (AAI ’16)

Children's Mercy Kansas City

Hitesh Deshmukh, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Rebecca Martin, Ph.D. (AAI ’18)

Virginia Commonwealth University

Gabrielle Rizzuto, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Tuoqi Wu, Ph.D. (AAI ’19)

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Melody Yue Zeng, Ph.D. (AAI ’20)

Weill Cornell Medical College

For more information about the AAI Career Awards, including details about the 2024 nomination process opening later this summer, visit www.aai.org/CareerAwards.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.