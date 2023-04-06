Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (April 4, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the Distinguished Fellows of AAI Class of 2023.

This program annually recognizes members for distinguished careers, outstanding scientific contributions, and their service to AAI and the immunology community. It honors active, long-term members (25 or more years) who have demonstrated one or more of the following: excellence in research accomplishment in the field of immunology; exceptional leadership to the immunology community in academia, foundations, nonprofits, industry, or government at a national or international level; notable distinction as an educator. Distinguished Fellows bear the designation of “DFAAI.”

Congratulations go to the newest Fellows:

Maria-Luisa Alegre, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)

University of Chicago

Jason G. Cyster, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)

HHMI, University of California, San Francisco

Donna L. Farber, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)

Columbia University Medical Center

Christopher C. Goodnow, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’96)

Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Australia

Cynthia J. Guidos, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)

Hospital for Sick Children, Canada

John F. Kearney, BDS (hons), Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’77)

University of Alabama at Birmingham

James W. Lillard, Jr., Ph.D., M.B.A., DFAAI (AAI ’97)

Morehouse School of Medicine

Kenneth M. Murphy, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Michel C. Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)

HHMI, Rockefeller University

Anne O'Garra, Ph.D., FRS, FMedSci., DFAAI (AAI ’90)

Francis Crick Institute, United Kingdom

Pamela S. Ohashi, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Canada

Eugene M. Oltz, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)

Ohio State University College of Medicine

Shiv Pillai, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’89)

Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard

Jennifer A. Punt, V.M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)

University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine

Alexander Y. Rudensky, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’94)

HHMI, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Yoji Shimizu, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)

University of Minnesota Medical School

Luis J. Sigal, D.V.M., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)

Thomas Jefferson University

Timothy A. Springer, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’79)

Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Jenny P.-Y. Ting, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

For more information about the Distinguished Fellows of AAI, including a complete list of all Fellows,

visit www.aai.org/DistinguishedFellows.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.

