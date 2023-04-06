Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (April 4, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the Distinguished Fellows of AAI Class of 2023.
This program annually recognizes members for distinguished careers, outstanding scientific contributions, and their service to AAI and the immunology community. It honors active, long-term members (25 or more years) who have demonstrated one or more of the following: excellence in research accomplishment in the field of immunology; exceptional leadership to the immunology community in academia, foundations, nonprofits, industry, or government at a national or international level; notable distinction as an educator. Distinguished Fellows bear the designation of “DFAAI.”
Congratulations go to the newest Fellows:
Maria-Luisa Alegre, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)
University of Chicago
Jason G. Cyster, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)
HHMI, University of California, San Francisco
Donna L. Farber, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)
Columbia University Medical Center
Christopher C. Goodnow, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’96)
Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Australia
Cynthia J. Guidos, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)
Hospital for Sick Children, Canada
John F. Kearney, BDS (hons), Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’77)
University of Alabama at Birmingham
James W. Lillard, Jr., Ph.D., M.B.A., DFAAI (AAI ’97)
Morehouse School of Medicine
Kenneth M. Murphy, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)
Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
Michel C. Nussenzweig, M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)
HHMI, Rockefeller University
Anne O'Garra, Ph.D., FRS, FMedSci., DFAAI (AAI ’90)
Francis Crick Institute, United Kingdom
Pamela S. Ohashi, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)
Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Canada
Eugene M. Oltz, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’95)
Ohio State University College of Medicine
Shiv Pillai, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’89)
Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard
Jennifer A. Punt, V.M.D., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)
University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine
Alexander Y. Rudensky, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’94)
HHMI, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Yoji Shimizu, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’91)
University of Minnesota Medical School
Luis J. Sigal, D.V.M., Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)
Thomas Jefferson University
Timothy A. Springer, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’79)
Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Jenny P.-Y. Ting, Ph.D., DFAAI (AAI ’97)
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
For more information about the Distinguished Fellows of AAI, including a complete list of all Fellows,
visit www.aai.org/DistinguishedFellows.
About The American Association of Immunologists
Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.
Contact Information
Bethany Coulter, M.A.
AAI Director of Communications
301-634-7831
[email protected]