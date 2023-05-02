Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (May 2, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Fellowship for Career Reentry.

This fellowship provides support for immunologists to reenter the workforce after a lapse of research or research training due to medical leave or family circumstances. This fellowship program will provide one year of salary support to postdoctoral trainees who have taken a leave of absence of one year or more for family-related issues, medical absences, or military obligations.

This year, AAI awarded fellowships to one recipient. Congratulations go to:

Aglaja Kopf, Ph.D., M.B.A. (AAI ’22)

Postdoctoral Fellow

Mentor: Georg Stary, M.D., associate professor, Medical University of Vienna, Austria

Project: Investigating the role of structural cells in granulomatous inflammation using a multidisciplinary approach

Applications for the 2024 AAI Fellowship Program for Career Reentry will be accepted beginning June 1, 2023. For complete program information, including application and eligibility requirements, and to view past recipients, visit www.aai.org/ReentryFellowship.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.