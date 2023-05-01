Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (May 1, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 Intersect Fellowships for Computational Scientists and Immunologists.

This fellowship provides independent research scientists with one year of salary support for postdoctoral fellows trained in basic bench research to undertake one year of training in computational science, or postdoctoral fellows trained in computational science to spend one year in an immunology research lab to learn basic immunological principles and laboratory techniques.

This year, AAI awarded fellowships to eight recipients. Congratulations go to:

Mauro Di Pilato, Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Assistant Professor

The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Trainee: Fernanda Grande Kugeratski, Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Co-PI: Ziyi Li, Ph.D., assistant professor, The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center



De'Broski R. Herbert, Ph.D. (AAI ’00)

Professor

University of Pennsylvania

Trainee: Fungai Musaigwa, Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Co-PI: Danielle R. Reed, Ph.D., associate director, Monell Chemical Senses Center



Anna Huttenlocher, M.D. (AAI ’10)

Professor

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Trainee: Yiran Hou, Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Co-PI: Huy Dinh, Ph.D. (AAI ’22), assistant professor, University of Wisconsin, Madison



Gislaine A. Martins, Ph.D. (AAI ’08)

Associate Professor

Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Trainee: Jessica C. Dos Santos, Ph.D. (AAI ’21)

Co-PI: Ivan Vujkovic-Cvijin, Ph.D., assistant professor, Cedars Sinai Medical Center



Borna Mehrad, M.D. (AAI ’22)

Professor

University of Florida

Trainee: Matthew G. Wheeler, Ph.D. (AAI ’23)

Co-PI: Reinhard C. Laubenbacher, Ph.D., professor, University of Florida



Debashis Sahoo, Ph.D. (AAI ’21)

Associate Professor

University of California, San Diego

Trainee: Saptarshi Sinha, Ph.D. (AAI ’23)

Co-PI: Pradipta Ghosh, M.D., professor, University of California, San Diego



Chetan Seshadri, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ’18)

Associate Professor

University of Washington

Trainee: Deborah L. Cross, Ph.D. (AAI ’22)

Co-PI: Philip H. Bradley, Ph.D., professor, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center



Arlene H. Sharpe, M.D., Ph.D. (AAI ‘96)

Chair and Professor

Harvard Medical School

Trainee: Samuel C. Markson, Ph.D. (AAI ’21)

Co-PI: David Liu, M.D., assistant professor, Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Applications for the 2024 AAI Intersect Fellowship Program for Computational Scientists and Immunologists will be accepted beginning June 1, 2023. For complete program information, including application and eligibility requirements, and to view past recipients, visit www.aai.org/IntersectFellowship.



About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.