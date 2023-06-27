Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (JUNE 27, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI), Inc., announced today it has been recognized by ASAE with its highest honor for excellence in association communications: the 2023 Gold Circle Awards Overall Excellence Winner. The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications awards program that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications. This year’s competition received more than 150 applications across 16 categories.

Earlier this month, AAI received the 2023 Gold Circle Award in Media/Public Relations—one of the 16 award categories—for its 2022 National Immunization Awareness Month Campaign, which reached more than 36 million consumers through media tours, social media campaigns, and social media influencers, to encourage getting back on track with regular immunizations, especially childhood immunizations. Upon reviewing all 2023 awards recipients, the Gold Circle Awards Committee announced this morning that the AAI winning submission was selected as the “best of the best,” and bestowed its Overall Excellence Award.

“Being recognized with ASAE’s highest communications award is a tremendous honor for AAI,” said AAI Chief Executive Officer Loretta L. Doan, Ph.D. “The campaign that garnered this award was the association’s first public awareness initiative, the result of an unwavering conviction among the AAI leadership that now, more than ever, society needs and craves the knowledge that immunologists have to offer. AAI members are working every day to create new knowledge about the immune system and its role in health, and AAI is committed to communicate that knowledge to the broader public in accessible and impactful ways.”

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to the winners of the 2023 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Diana Dabdub, CAE, Director of Admissions & Recruitment Affairs at the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges and Chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee.

"The Gold Circle Awards recognize and highlight the significant role that marketing, membership, and communications association professionals play in promoting and supporting the growth of associations and their members. This year, the Gold Circle Awards categories have been updated to encourage and promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in campaign development. The winning campaigns showcase innovation, collaboration, creativity, and thoughtful incorporation of the diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility perspective in their design and implementation."

For more information on the winners, visit Gold Circle Awards.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.

About ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 48,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at asaecenter.org.