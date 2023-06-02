Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD (JUNE 2, 2023) — The American Association of Immunologists (AAI), Inc., announced today it has been recognized by ASAE with the 2023 Gold Circle Award in Media/Public Relations. The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications programs. This year’s competition received more than 150 applications across 16 categories.

AAI received the award in media/public relations for its 2022 National Immunization Awareness Month Campaign, which reached more than 36 million consumers through media tours, social media campaigns, and social media influencers to encourage the public to get back on track with regular immunizations, especially childhood immunizations.

“Being named a Gold Circle Award winner is an incredible honor for AAI and an acknowledgement of the commitment we have made as an organization to reaching the public with important messages about immunology’s role in health,” says Loretta L. Doan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of AAI. “In 2022, AAI launched its first public awareness initiative to give consumers a badly needed reliable source of unbiased information about immunology. This award from our association community demonstrates the effectiveness of AAI’s messaging and the underpinning desire from the broader society to receive this information.

“AAI leadership and members have made a significant commitment to raising public awareness of these issues,” Doan continued, “and being honored with this top award validates their cause and underscores their effectiveness as scientific spokespersons.”

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"I am thrilled to extend my congratulations to the winners of the 2023 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Diana Dabdub, CAE, Director of Admissions & Recruitment Affairs at the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges and Chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee.

"The Gold Circle Awards recognize and highlight the significant role that marketing, membership, and communications association professionals play in promoting and supporting the growth of associations and their members. This year, the Gold Circle Awards categories have been updated to encourage and promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in campaign development. The winning campaigns showcase innovation, collaboration, creativity, and thoughtful incorporation of the diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility perspective in their design and implementation."

For more information on the winners, visit Gold Circle Awards.

About The American Association of Immunologists

Founded in 1913, The American Association of Immunologists (AAI) (www.aai.org) is an association of professionally trained scientists from all over the world dedicated to advancing the knowledge of immunology and its related disciplines. AAI members have been responsible for some of the most significant immunological discoveries of the past century, including the development of cancer immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, transplant technologies, and dozens of life-saving vaccines. The organization counts 27 Nobel Laureates among its members. AAI owns and publishes The Journal of Immunology, the oldest and most established journal in the field, as well as ImmunoHorizons, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to the science of immunology.

About ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 48,000 association executives and industry partners representing 7,400 organizations. Since it was established 100 years ago, its members have and continue to lead, manage, and work in or partner with organizations in more than a dozen association management disciplines, from executive management to finance to technology. With the support of the ASAE Research Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge, and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession and provides resources, education, ideas, and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. Visit ASAE at asaecenter.org.