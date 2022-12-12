Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD — The Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (JPET) is launching a one-year Editorial Fellowship Program. Designed for senior post-doctoral fellows and junior faculty members with relevant expertise in pharmacology and drug development, the JPET program is looking for applicants to participate in the program scheduled to begin in January 2023.

Published by the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, JPET is a leading research journal in the field of pharmacology. JPET provides broad coverage of all aspects of the interactions of chemicals with biological systems, including autonomic, behavioral, cardiovascular, cellular, clinical, developmental, gastrointestinal, immune-, neuro-, pulmonary, and renal pharmacology, as well as analgesics, drug abuse, metabolism and disposition, toxicology, chemotherapy, oncology and drug discovery/translational medicine.

The Editorial Fellowship program will provide an in-depth opportunity to work interactively with a JPET associate editor to learn important elements of the editorial process, including all aspects of the JPET submission process, peer review, and editorial decisions. Fellows will meet quarterly together to discuss aspects of the editorial process, learn how to develop special sections, and understand what is required to write a JPET Viewpoint on an accepted manuscript with high topical interest to JPET readers. Fellows will also be invited to participate in at least one JPET editorial board meeting.

JPET is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive membership of its editorial team. Applicants from underrepresented groups in science are encouraged to apply.

About the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics

The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) is an international, 4,000-member scientific society whose members conduct basic and clinical pharmacological research in academia, industry, and the government. Members’ research efforts help develop new medicines and therapeutic agents to fight existing and emerging diseases. ASPET support 10 divisions, each of which is governed by an Executive Committee. The ASPET office is in Rockville, Md. Visit aspet.org to learn more.