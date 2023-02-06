Research Alert

Article title: Tissue and cell specific properties of enterochromaffin cells affect the fate of tumorigenesis toward non-endocrine adenocarcinoma of the small intestine

Authors: Yoshitatsu Sei, Jianying Feng, Xilin Zhao, Pradeep Dagur, J. Philip McCoy, Juanita L. Merchant, Stephen A. Wank

From the authors: “These results suggest that tissue- and cell-specific properties of [enterochromaffin (EC)] cells affect the fate and rate of tumorigenesis induced by genetic alterations and provide important insights into EC cell-derived tumorigenesis.”

This study is highlighted as one of February’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

