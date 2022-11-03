Newswise — Rockville, Md. (November 3, 2022)—In the latest issue out today, The Physiologist Magazine (TPM) explores the scientific relevance of the body mass index (BMI) tool for assessing health; examines the critical role allyship plays in expanding diversity in physiology; and profiles gastrointestinal physiologist Simon Hirota, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Calgary in Canada. Read the full issue here.

The Shape of Health: Body mass index is a well-known measurement tool often used to make assumptions about a person’s health. But what happens when those assumptions are wrong? “BMI is a screening tool, not a diagnostic tool,” said Fatima Cody Stanford, MD, MPH, MPA, MBA, a fellowship-trained obesity medicine physician-scientist and associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. “We—meaning the CDC and World Health Organization—use it as a health measure, but BMI doesn’t tell me how healthy or unhealthy one person is. It gives me a sense of their weight relative to others based on this measure, but the metric doesn’t come from science.” We talked to the experts for an in-depth look at the origins of the BMI measurement, what it does well (and not so well), and the new diagnostic tools that researchers can use to get a better picture of an individual’s health.

How to Be an Ally in Science: “In order to be an ally, you have to be willing to use your voice and to also use your scientific currency to bring awareness to some of the biases, even when it may not be an easy or popular thing to do in that room,” said Clintoria Williams, PhD, of Wright State University in Ohio. In this article, we explore the many ways scientists of all backgrounds can use their privilege—which is often situational—to lift up those with less power. Tips from experts including renowned diversity, equity and inclusion consultant James Pogue, PhD, will help equip researchers with advice on when and how to show up and speak up.

Renaissance Researcher: Simon Hirota, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at the University of Calgary in Canada, shares his serendipitous path to becoming a gastrointestinal scientist. His research portfolio, which includes studies on alternative treatments for Crohn’s disease, is as diverse as his personal pursuits as a musician and mountain biker.

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Published six times each year, The Physiologist Magazine invites readers into the exciting and ever-changing world of physiology and the researchers who are furthering our understanding of life and health. . Find more research highlights in our Newsroom.

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.