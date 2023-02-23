Newswise — Newswise—Rockville, Md.—Monica Munoz-Torres, PhD, Visiting Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics at University of Colorado School of Medicine, on behalf of her research team, Monarch Initiative, received the FASEB DataWorks! Prize Distinguished Achievement Award.

The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) and the Office of Data Science Strategy at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the award this week. The prize showcases research teams’ exemplary achievements in biological and biomedical research that were made possible through data sharing and reuse.

As inaugural winners of the DataWorks! Prize, Munoz-Torres’ research team received a $50,000 prize. The team’s winning project focused on reusing data to address the lack of interoperability in genotype/phenotype data in biomedicine. They will present their project and celebrate their achievement at an upcoming symposium on April 25.

Sharing and reusing scientific data openly has tremendous potential to catalyze new scientific discoveries. Exemplary data management and sharing requires innovative and interdisciplinary collaboration to maximize impact.

The DataWorks! Prize, a component of FASEB DataWorks!, is a partnership between FASEB and NIH to incentivize innovative practices and increase community engagement around data sharing and reuse. A panel of NIH officials selected a total of 11 research teams as winners.

With community engagement as a key part of the DataWorks! Prize, FASEB recognized two teams with People’s Choice awards based on crowd voting. More than 2,150 votes were cast from the community.

2022 DataWorks! Prize Winners

Grand Prize: $100,000

Distinguished Achievement Award: $50,000

Exemplary Achievement Award: $25,000

Team: Allen Institute for Brain Science Project: The Cell Type Knowledge Explorer

Significant Achievement Awards: $12,500

People’s Choice Award

An annual challenge, the DataWorks! Prize is a component of FASEB DataWorks!, which brings the biological and biomedical research communities together to advance human health through data sharing and reuse. Learn more about FASEB DataWorks! and the DataWorks! Prize.

