Newswise — Rockville, MD—The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) today awarded Diana Libuda, PhD, Associate Professor of Biology at the University of Oregon Institute of Molecular Biology, with the Excellence in Science Early-career Investigator Award.

A creative scientist with a passion for science, Libuda has established a research program that focuses on how developing sperm and eggs repair DNA breaks with the proper chromosome template to ensure faithful genome inheritance from one generation to another. The University of Oregon recently awarded her indefinite tenure—a remarkable distinction for a young scientist.

“I am deeply honored to receive the FASEB Excellence in Science Early Career Award. I share this award with my previous mentors, colleagues, and, most importantly, my amazing lab members—all of whom I have been incredibly privileged to work with and learn from. They have all enhanced my research and life in innumerable ways,” says Libuda.

For more than 30 years, FASEB’s Excellence in Science Awards have highlighted outstanding achievements by women in biological science. The award is bestowed to female scientists demonstrating not only excellence and innovation in their research fields, but exemplary leadership and mentorship as well.

“Dr. Libuda is among this year’s Excellence in Science award recipients who are carrying forward FASEB’s rich history of honoring female scientists who are creating an impact in the biological and biomedical research community. She embodies the most desirable qualities in a researcher and teacher. It is a privilege to honor Dr. Libuda for her contributions to the scientific community,” says Kevin C. Kregel, PhD, Executive Vice President and Provost at the University of Iowa and FASEB President.

Recognition Beyond the Lab

Libuda has distinguished herself as an exemplary mentor, educator, and role model. She has won numerous awards for her innovative teaching. In 2020 she received the University of Oregon Excellence in Remote Teaching Award for her innovative use of multimedia, which inspired faculty at UO and beyond during the pandemic. She also received the University of Oregon Faculty Research Mentor Award for mentoring more than 30 undergraduates, many of whom are now in top PhD and MD programs around the country.

She has also participated on organizing committees for key events in the meiosis community, including the recent high-profile MAYosis symposium. She has served on grant review panels and as guest editor for PLOS Genetics, and has presented at many of the top conferences in the meiosis community. She is also an active member of Genetics Society of America, a FASEB member society.

“Diana is one of the smartest and most creative young geneticists working today. A look at her record reveals a stellar young faculty member and scientist who enriches the community of all biologists at many levels,” says R. Scott Hawley, PhD, American Cancer Society Research Professor at Stowers Institute for Medical Research, who nominated her for the award.

FASEB Excellence in Science Awards Program

Libuda is one of three recipients in the 2023 Excellence in Science Awards program:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Elaine S. Jaffe, MD, Distinguished Investigator, National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute

Mid-career Investigator Award: Paola Arlotta, PhD, Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, Harvard University

As the recipient of the Early-career Investigator Award, Libuda will present a lecture at the annual meeting of a FASEB member society of her choice. She will receive the award in conjunction with her lecture.

