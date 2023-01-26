Newswise — WASHINGTON—Endocrine Society experts will discuss how a new generation of anti-obesity medications are changing treatment during a virtual Science Writers Conference on February 7.



What: The Virtual Science Writers Conference will examine:

How semaglutide and tirzepatide are impacting obesity treatment

Challenges affecting access to anti-obesity medications, including insurance coverage and costs; and

The importance of treating obesity as a disease.

Who:

Ro Pereira, M.D., of Denver Health Medical Center and the University of Colorado in Denver, Colo.

Amy Rothberg, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michael Weintraub, M.D., of NYU Langone Health and NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

Endocrine Society Chief Medical Officer Robert W. Lash, M.D.

When: Tuesday, February 7 at 1 PM Eastern



Registered reporters will receive log-in details.



# # #

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.



The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.