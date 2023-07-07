Article title: Vitamin D regulates microflora and ameliorates LPS-induced placental inflammation in rats

Authors: Yantuanjin Ma, Yuhang Zhang, Qiuyue He, Tong Xu, Wei Huang, Xingli Deng, Yuan Qian

From the authors: “This study established that vitamin D-mediated microbial mechanisms and their inhibition are potential therapeutic targets for the treatment of preeclampsia.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's program.