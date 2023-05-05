Research Alert

Article title: Differential reduction of gray matter volume with age in 35 cortical areas in men (more) and women (less)

Authors: Peka Christova and Apostolos P. Georgopoulos

From the authors: “This study showed an overall decrease of cortical gray matter with age but with different rates of volume reduction in different areas, with smaller decrease rates in women than in men.”

This study is highlighted as one of May’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: Journal of Neurophysiology (JNP)

