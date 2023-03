Article title: Impact of sex and diet-induced weight loss on vascular insulin sensitivity in type 2 diabetes

Authors: Camila Manrique-Acevedo, Rogerio Nogueira Soares, James A. Smith, Lauren K. Park, Katherine Burr, Francisco I. Ramirez-Perez, Neil J. McMillan, Larissa Ferreira-Santos, Neekun Sharma, T. Dylan Olver, Craig A. Emter, Elizabeth J. Parks, Jacqueline K. Limberg, Luis A. Martinez-Lemus, Jaume Padilla

From the authors: “The present data indicate that female sex confers protection against obesity-induced vascular insulin resistance and provide supportive evidence that, in women with [type 2 diabetes], vascular insulin resistance can be remediated with diet-induced weight loss.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.