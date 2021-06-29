Lawrenceville, NJ USA

Laura T. Pizzi, PharmD, MPH Joins ISPOR as Associate Chief Science Officer

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that Laura T. Pizzi, PharmD, MPH has joined the Society’s leadership team as Associate Chief Science Officer.
ISPOR Announces Schedule of 2021 Signal Episodes

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced its 2021 slate of Signal series episodes. Signal explores topics that will shape healthcare decision making over the next decade.
ISPOR Summit 2021 to Focus on Value Assessment

ISPOR announced its upcoming ISPOR Summit 2021: Value Assessment that will be held on June 10.
ISPOR Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the results of its recent elections and its 2021-2022 Board of Directors.
ISPOR Launches HEOR Solutions Center

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that it has launched its new HEOR Solutions Center.
New Recommendations on the Critical Appraisal of Systematic Reviews With Cost and Cost-Effectiveness Outcomes

Global Panel Developed New ISPOR Good Practices Report
ISPOR’S Value in Health Regional Issues Accepted Into Web of Science Core Collection

ISPOR—the professional society for health economics and outcomes research announced today that its regionally focused journal, Value in Health Regional Issues, has been selected for inclusion in the Web of Science.
ISPOR Announces New HEOR Excellence Award for Researchers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced a new HEOR Scientific Achievement Award for individuals in low- and middle-income countries. All of ISPOR’s HEOR Awards are now open for nominations
About

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

ISPOR’s community of more than 20,000 individual and chapter members from 120+ countries includes a wide variety of health care stakeholders, including researchers, academicians, regulators and assessors, public and private payers, health care providers, industry, and patient representatives. The Society’s leadership has served as an unbiased resource and catalyst for innovation in the field for more than 20 years.

Contacts

Betsy Lane
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

 blane@ispor.org

609-586-4981 x 112

Emily Sinkiewicz
Manager, Marketing and Commumications

 esinkiewicz@ispor.org

609-586-4981 x114
