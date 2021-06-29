Our News on Newswise
Laura T. Pizzi, PharmD, MPH Joins ISPOR as Associate Chief Science Officer
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that Laura T. Pizzi, PharmD, MPH has joined the Society’s leadership team as Associate Chief Science Officer.
29-Jun-2021
ISPOR Announces Schedule of 2021 Signal Episodes
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced its 2021 slate of Signal series episodes. Signal explores topics that will shape healthcare decision making over the next decade.
15-Jun-2021
ISPOR Summit 2021 to Focus on Value Assessment
ISPOR announced its upcoming ISPOR Summit 2021: Value Assessment that will be held on June 10.
24-May-2021
ISPOR Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the results of its recent elections and its 2021-2022 Board of Directors.
10-May-2021
ISPOR Launches HEOR Solutions Center
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that it has launched its new HEOR Solutions Center.
27-Apr-2021
New Recommendations on the Critical Appraisal of Systematic Reviews With Cost and Cost-Effectiveness Outcomes
Global Panel Developed New ISPOR Good Practices Report
13-Apr-2021
ISPOR’S Value in Health Regional Issues Accepted Into Web of Science Core Collection
ISPOR—the professional society for health economics and outcomes research announced today that its regionally focused journal, Value in Health Regional Issues, has been selected for inclusion in the Web of Science.
5-Apr-2021
ISPOR Announces New HEOR Excellence Award for Researchers in Low- and Middle-Income Countries
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced a new HEOR Scientific Achievement Award for individuals in low- and middle-income countries. All of ISPOR’s HEOR Awards are now open for nominations
30-Mar-2021
