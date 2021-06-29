ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that Laura T. Pizzi, PharmD, MPH has joined the Society’s leadership team as Associate Chief Science Officer.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced its 2021 slate of Signal series episodes. Signal explores topics that will shape healthcare decision making over the next decade.

ISPOR announced its upcoming ISPOR Summit 2021: Value Assessment that will be held on June 10.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the results of its recent elections and its 2021-2022 Board of Directors.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that it has launched its new HEOR Solutions Center.

Global Panel Developed New ISPOR Good Practices Report

ISPOR—the professional society for health economics and outcomes research announced today that its regionally focused journal, Value in Health Regional Issues, has been selected for inclusion in the Web of Science.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced a new HEOR Scientific Achievement Award for individuals in low- and middle-income countries. All of ISPOR’s HEOR Awards are now open for nominations

