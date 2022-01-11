Our News on Newswise
ISPOR Publishes Top 10 Health Economics and Outcomes Research Trends Report
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the publication of its 2022-2023 Top 10 HEOR Trends report.
11-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
CHEERS 2022: Global Expert Panel Publishes Updated Consolidated Health Economic Evaluation Reporting Standards
Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, announced the publication of CHEERS 2022 the updated standards for reporting health economics research.
3-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 Plenaries and Speakers Announced
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced its plenary speakers for Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 scheduled for 30 November - 3 December.
17-Nov-2021 4:05 AM EST Add to Favorites
ISPOR Announces Honorees for the Health Economics and Outcomes Research Awards
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the recipients of its 2020 and 2021 HEOR Awards and the upcoming Virtual Awards Ceremony to recognize the awardees.
1-Nov-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Real-World Evidence Registry Launches
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative has launched the Real-World Evidence Registry.
26-Oct-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
ISPOR Announces Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 Conference and In-Person Preconference Summit
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its ISPOR Europe 2021 will include a virtual conference on 30 Nov - 3 Dec and an in-person Preconference Summit on 11 Nov in Copenhagen, Denmark.
3-Aug-2021 4:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
ISPOR’s Flagship Journal Value in Health Demonstrates High Impact
New data released by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports show that Value in Health's impact factor score is 5.725, which represents a 20.6% increase over the previous year,
13-Jul-2021 4:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites
ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 Announced
ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its Virtual ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 will be held 30 September to 1 October.
6-Jul-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News