ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the publication of its 2022-2023 Top 10 HEOR Trends report.

Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, announced the publication of CHEERS 2022 the updated standards for reporting health economics research.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced its plenary speakers for Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 scheduled for 30 November - 3 December.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the recipients of its 2020 and 2021 HEOR Awards and the upcoming Virtual Awards Ceremony to recognize the awardees.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative has launched the Real-World Evidence Registry.

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its ISPOR Europe 2021 will include a virtual conference on 30 Nov - 3 Dec and an in-person Preconference Summit on 11 Nov in Copenhagen, Denmark.

New data released by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports show that Value in Health's impact factor score is 5.725, which represents a 20.6% increase over the previous year,

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its Virtual ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 will be held 30 September to 1 October.

