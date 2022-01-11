Lawrenceville, NJ USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 61dd8a3b375d4_Top10Trends_Cover.jpg

ISPOR Publishes Top 10 Health Economics and Outcomes Research Trends Report

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the publication of its 2022-2023 Top 10 HEOR Trends report.
11-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 61d3002921c4e_CHEERS-2022_SM-Image_150x200.jpg

CHEERS 2022: Global Expert Panel Publishes Updated Consolidated Health Economic Evaluation Reporting Standards

Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, announced the publication of CHEERS 2022 the updated standards for reporting health economics research.
3-Jan-2022 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: 000_virtual-isporeurope2021_150x200f3b88b9ff68b4893983a578e025b01d6.jpg

Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 Plenaries and Speakers Announced

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced its plenary speakers for Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 scheduled for 30 November - 3 December.
17-Nov-2021 4:05 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: heor-awards-2021_image_150x200.tmb-thumb200.jpg

ISPOR Announces Honorees for the Health Economics and Outcomes Research Awards

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the recipients of its 2020 and 2021 HEOR Awards and the upcoming Virtual Awards Ceremony to recognize the awardees.
1-Nov-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: linedotconnector-300x300.png

New Real-World Evidence Registry Launches

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that the Real-World Evidence Transparency Initiative has launched the Real-World Evidence Registry.
26-Oct-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 000_virtual-isporeurope2021_150x200.tmb-thumb200.jpg

ISPOR Announces Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 Conference and In-Person Preconference Summit

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its ISPOR Europe 2021 will include a virtual conference on 30 Nov - 3 Dec and an in-person Preconference Summit on 11 Nov in Copenhagen, Denmark.
3-Aug-2021 4:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: vih_cover_no-toc_2019-03.tmb-thumb200.jpg?sfvrsn=11b8e5c9_1.jpg

ISPOR’s Flagship Journal Value in Health Demonstrates High Impact

New data released by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports show that Value in Health's impact factor score is 5.725, which represents a 20.6% increase over the previous year,
13-Jul-2021 4:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 000_la-summit2021_150x200.tmb-medium.jpg

ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 Announced

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its Virtual ISPOR Latin America Summit 2021 will be held 30 September to 1 October.
6-Jul-2021 5:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

ISPOR’s community of 14,000 individual and chapter members from more than 100 countries includes a wide variety of healthcare stakeholders, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policy makers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations. The Society’s leadership has served as an unbiased resource and catalyst for innovation in the field for more than 25 years.

Contacts

Betsy Lane
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

 blane@ispor.org

609-586-4981 x 112

Emily Sinkiewicz
Senior Manager, Marketing and Commumications

 esinkiewicz@ispor.org

609-586-4981 x114
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.40276