Johns Hopkins Team Finalist in Collegiate Inventors Competition

The team developed a simpler and more comfortable brace to treat kids born with clubfoot.
13-Sep-2022 4:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62f67f3a3c909_1cropped.jpg

Why We Fit A Mini Brain with a Mini Cap

It could be the world’s tiniest EEG electrode cap, created to measure activity in a brain model the size of a pen dot. Its designers expect the device to lead to better understanding of neural disorders and how potentially dangerous chemicals...
14-Aug-2022 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62d578eee1046_sepsis.jpg

AI Speeds Sepsis Detection to Prevent Hundreds of Deaths

Patients are 20% less likely to die of sepsis because a new AI system developed at Johns Hopkins University catches symptoms hours earlier than traditional methods, an extensive hospital study demonstrates. The system, created by a Johns Hopkins...
18-Jul-2022 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62cec56ad09e8_2022-07-11MediaFrequencyChartv4.jpg

Johns Hopkins Study: Most Residents Happy Living in Multiracial Neighborhoods

A strong majority of people in Washington, D.C.’s most diverse communities say they’re happy living in mixed neighborhoods.
13-Jul-2022 9:30 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62a37f8f4ae81_madhaniheadshot12.jpg

Johns Hopkins Astronomers To Discuss New Satellite Galaxy Simulation

With a new simulation that shows how satellite galaxies orbit bigger galaxies like the Milky Way, Johns Hopkins University researchers have reconciled long-dueling visions of what astronomers actually see using telescopes and what theorists have...
10-Jun-2022 1:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62a22ebbaa4d8_hotjupiter.jpg

New Clues About How Hot Jupiters Form

Since the first hot Jupiter was discovered in 1995, astronomers have been trying to figure out how the searing-hot exoplanets formed and arrived in their extreme orbits. Johns Hopkins University astronomers have found a way to determine the relative...
9-Jun-2022 1:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: _JHU1089.jpg

Johns Hopkins Students Create Lymphedema Early Detection Sensor

A sensor created by Johns Hopkins University graduate students to detect very early-stage lymphedema could spare thousands of patients a year, many women with breast cancer, from the painful, debilitating condition.
28-Apr-2022 7:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

USAID Administrator Samantha Power Named Johns Hopkins Commencement Speaker

Samantha Power, Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will address the Class of 2022 at Johns Hopkins University's commencement...
27-Apr-2022 12:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites


About

The Johns Hopkins University prepares students for lifelong learning, achievement and contributions to society; fosters independent and original research; and brings the benefits of discovery to the world.

The university has nine academic divisions and campuses throughout the Baltimore-Washington area. The Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, the Whiting School of Engineering and the School of Education are based at the Homewood campus in northern Baltimore. The schools of Medicine, Public Health, and Nursing share a campus in east Baltimore with The Johns Hopkins Hospital. The Peabody Institute, a leading professional school of music, is located on Mount Vernon Place in downtown Baltimore, and the Carey Business School is in Harbor East. The Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies is located in Washington's Dupont Circle area.

The Applied Physics Laboratory is a division of the university co-equal to the nine schools, but with a non-academic, research-based mission. APL, located between Baltimore and Washington, supports national security and also pursues space science, exploration of the Solar System and other civilian research and development.

Johns Hopkins also has a campus near Rockville in Montgomery County, Md., and has academic facilities in Nanjing, China, and in Bologna, Italy.

When considered in partnership with its sister institution, the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System, the university is Maryland's largest employer.

