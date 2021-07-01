Our News on Newswise
The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic
All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.
1-Jul-2021
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.
18-Jun-2021
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Vaccines and Male Fertility Event for June 17, 2021
This upcoming JAMA-published study examined whether the COVID-19 vaccine impacts male fertility.
18-Jun-2021
Debunking the claim that vaccines cause new COVID-19 variants
In an interview in the French documentary "Hold-Up," Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), claimed that Covid-19 vaccines are creating new...
25-May-2021
Are businesses violating HIPAA if they ask their patrons if they've been vaccinated? No.
As business rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless...
21-May-2021
TRANSCRIPT AND VIDEO: How to Win Over Vaccine Skeptics: Live Expert Panel for May 20
How to Win Over Vaccine Skeptics: Live Expert Panel for May 20, 3pm ET
21-May-2021
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Addressing Systemic Racism in Academia, Live Expert Panel for May 19
Experts from the American Thoracic Society will discuss issues with systemic racism in academia as a follow-up to their session on this topic at the virtual 2021 ATS Annual Conference.
20-May-2021
Environmental chemist's work demonstrated conclusively that CFCs were responsible for the massive destruction of stratospheric ozone
Environmental chemist's work demonstrated conclusively that CFCs were responsible for the massive destruction of stratospheric ozone
14-May-2021
University of Portsmouth expert will discuss important policy changes to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean in live event on April 27th
27-Apr-2021
Talk to a psychologist about racism. Panelists from the Association for Psychological Science will take questions on racism on March 31, 2PM EDT
30-Mar-2021
Media: Register to ask questions for our expert panel on COVID-19 vaccine distribution under the new Biden Administration
1-Feb-2021
TRANSCRIPT AND VIDEO AVAILABLE: Newswise Live Event for Nov 2nd, the 2020 Presidential Elections
3-Nov-2020
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Speak to lead author of a new study on the connection of dietary soy and dementia prevention
22-Oct-2020
Ask Questions for the lead investigator of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine trial, Dr. Dushyantha T Jayaweera, M.D.
7-Oct-2020
Meet Gary I Kleiner, MD, leading the Regeneron trial, which will be used as a prophylaxis to prevent the spread of COVID
7-Oct-2020
Ask Questions for Laura Beauchamp, MD, who contributed to the recently published (Oct. 2) CDC-led COVID study showing that adults can develop the same inflammatory COVID-related syndrome that children develop: Oct. 7, 2PM EDT
7-Oct-2020