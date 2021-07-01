Charlottesville, VA USA

The approved coronavirus vaccines do not contain metals and are not magnetic

All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States are free from metals.
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Vaccines and Male Fertility Event for June 17, 2021

This upcoming JAMA-published study examined whether the COVID-19 vaccine impacts male fertility.
Debunking the claim that vaccines cause new COVID-19 variants

In an interview in the French documentary "Hold-Up," Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), claimed that Covid-19 vaccines are creating new...
Are businesses violating HIPAA if they ask their patrons if they've been vaccinated? No.

As business rework their mask requirements such as lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, questions about medical privacy are back in the spotlight. The question of whether it's okay to ask a maskless...
TRANSCRIPT AND VIDEO: How to Win Over Vaccine Skeptics: Live Expert Panel for May 20

How to Win Over Vaccine Skeptics: Live Expert Panel for May 20, 3pm ET
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Addressing Systemic Racism in Academia, Live Expert Panel for May 19

Experts from the American Thoracic Society will discuss issues with systemic racism in academia as a follow-up to their session on this topic at the virtual 2021 ATS Annual Conference.
Environmental chemist's work demonstrated conclusively that CFCs were responsible for the massive destruction of stratospheric ozone

Environmental chemist's work demonstrated conclusively that CFCs were responsible for the massive destruction of stratospheric ozone
About

Newswise began more than 25 years ago as the first online news service for reporters. Today it is an essential tool for journalists to receive some of the most interesting and latest news articles from leading research organizations worldwide.

