Leveraging Modeling and Simulation in Medicine at VisualizeMED
ASME’s VisualizeMED: Modeling and Simulation in Medicine will take place on April 14-15, 2021. This two-day virtual event is enabling the transformation of modeling and simulation in medicine by bringing together industry experts of technology and...
9-Mar-2021 12:30 PM EST
Innovators in Sustainable Development Honored by ASME
The Fourth Annual Impact.Engineered Awards Recognize the World’s ‘Pragmatic Optimists’ Improving Life in Underserved Communities
9-Dec-2020 3:15 PM EST
Mechanical Engineering® Magazine Announces Winners of 2020 Emerging Technology Awards
Focus on Innovative Technologies in Response to COVID-19
30-Nov-2020 8:05 PM EST
Patient Impact and Market Trends in Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing for Medical Devices
27-Oct-2020 4:35 PM EDT
Engineering - A Career that Pays
Salaries for engineers rose in 2013 amid the growing global demand for technology services across industry sectors, according to a survey.
29-Jan-2014 11:35 AM EST
STEM Education and 3D Printing Focus of Engineers Meeting in San Diego
A STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education program and a forum on advanced manufacturing – exploring the powerful impact of 3D printing on product design and fabrication – will be among the highlights of the 2013 American...
12-Nov-2013 8:05 AM EST
A Basketball Shot Coach That Does Not Require A Coach
A group of business and engineering students at Brigham Young University have invented a sports technology to help improve basketball performance.
28-May-2013 3:00 PM EDT
Student Inventors Bring Innovation to Indianapolis
The American Society of Mechanical Engineers has announced the 2013IShow, featuring technology innovations from ten college design teams.
17-Apr-2013 1:00 PM EDT
