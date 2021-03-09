ASME’s VisualizeMED: Modeling and Simulation in Medicine will take place on April 14-15, 2021. This two-day virtual event is enabling the transformation of modeling and simulation in medicine by bringing together industry experts of technology and...

The Fourth Annual Impact.Engineered Awards Recognize the World’s ‘Pragmatic Optimists’ Improving Life in Underserved Communities

Focus on Innovative Technologies in Response to COVID-19

Salaries for engineers rose in 2013 amid the growing global demand for technology services across industry sectors, according to a survey.

A STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education program and a forum on advanced manufacturing – exploring the powerful impact of 3D printing on product design and fabrication – will be among the highlights of the 2013 American...

A group of business and engineering students at Brigham Young University have invented a sports technology to help improve basketball performance.

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers has announced the 2013IShow, featuring technology innovations from ten college design teams.

