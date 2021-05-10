Our News on Newswise
AED Announces 2021 ICED Awards and Honorees
AED 2021 International Conference on Eating Disorders awards and honorees announcement.
The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) applauds the appointment of Dr. Rachel Levine, the first ever transgender official confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
AED member, Dr. Rachel Levine, was confirmed by the US Senate to serve as US Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services
A Crisis in the Care of Anorexia addressed by AED in JAMA-Psychiatry
“We are facing a crisis in the treatment of anorexia nervosa (AN), a debilitating, expensive, and frequently fatal illness,” say the authors of a Viewpoint published in the Journal of the American Medical Association – Psychiatry. A Task...
Germany Releases Revised Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Eating Disorders
Germany has released a second edition1 of their S3 guidelines, “Diagnosis and Treatment of Eating Disorders”.
Academy for Eating Disorders Announces 2021 Class of Fellows
The AED announces the appointment of eight (8) new Fellows in the Class of 2021.
The Academy of Eating Disorders Announces its Upcoming Conference, to be Held Virtually in June 2021
2021 annual conference announcement
2020 International Conference for Eating Disorders Goes Virtual, Highlighting Important Perspectives in the Field
A review of the Virtual ICED 2020 event, bringing over 1,650 attendees from 63 countries together to share research and provide education. The virtual content is available for CE/CME credit and viewing until December 31, 2021.
AED Announces 2020 ICED Awards and Honorees
The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) is proud to announce its 2020 International Conference on Eating Disorders (ICED) awardees.
