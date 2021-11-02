Reston, VA USA

Urgent Responsibility to Reduce Harms Posed by Social Media on risk for Eating Disorders: An Open Letter to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Other Global Social Media Corporations.

2-Nov-2021 9:05 AM EDT

Academy for Eating Disorders Releases Statement on the Dental Slim Diet Control Device

13-Jul-2021 11:05 AM EDT

AED Announces 2021 ICED Awards and Honorees

10-May-2021 11:05 AM EDT

The Academy for Eating Disorders (AED) applauds the appointment of Dr. Rachel Levine, the first ever transgender official confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

5-Apr-2021 8:05 AM EDT

A Crisis in the Care of Anorexia addressed by AED in JAMA-Psychiatry

“We are facing a crisis in the treatment of anorexia nervosa (AN), a debilitating, expensive, and frequently fatal illness,” say the authors of a Viewpoint published in the Journal of the American Medical Association – Psychiatry. A Task...
24-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST

Germany Releases Revised Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Eating Disorders

Germany has released a second edition1 of their S3 guidelines, “Diagnosis and Treatment of Eating Disorders”.
28-Jan-2021 8:30 AM EST

Academy for Eating Disorders Announces 2021 Class of Fellows

The AED announces the appointment of eight (8) new Fellows in the Class of 2021.
5-Jan-2021 12:05 PM EST

The Academy of Eating Disorders Announces its Upcoming Conference, to be Held Virtually in June 2021

2021 annual conference announcement
19-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST


Our Experts on Newswise

About

The Academy for Eating Disorders is a global professional association committed to leadership in eating disorders research, education, treatment, and prevention. Our goal is to provide global access to knowledge, research and best treatment practice for eating disorders. For the public via its website, AED provides education on eating disorder symptoms and treatment recommendations. AED helps researchers connect and collaborate with each other and keep abreast of recent developments in eating disorders research. . AED's main event is the annual International Conference on Eating Disorders (ICED), a scientific conference that spans research and education from basic science to the treating clinician; ICED is attended by leading international researchers and includes presentations and discussions on the cutting edge of research in the field. Media are invited to attend the ICED.

Contacts

Hallie Espel-Huynh
Co-Chair
Eating Disorders

 hallie_espel-huynh@brown.edu

Jennifer Lundgren PhD FAED
President

 lundgrenj@umkc.edu

Abigail Mathews
PhD
eating disorders

 abigail.matthews@cchmc.org

