An Open Letter to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Other Global Social Media Corporations

Academy for Eating Disorders Releases Statement on the Dental Slim Diet Control Device

AED 2021 International Conference on Eating Disorders awards and honorees announcement.

AED member, Dr. Rachel Levine, was confirmed by the US Senate to serve as US Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services

“We are facing a crisis in the treatment of anorexia nervosa (AN), a debilitating, expensive, and frequently fatal illness,” say the authors of a Viewpoint published in the Journal of the American Medical Association – Psychiatry. A Task...

Germany has released a second edition1 of their S3 guidelines, “Diagnosis and Treatment of Eating Disorders”.

The AED announces the appointment of eight (8) new Fellows in the Class of 2021.

2021 annual conference announcement

